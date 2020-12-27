Solar Orbiter probe makes its first Venus flyby

The ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter probe is quite busy on its way to the Sun. Space.com notes the spacecraft has completed its first flyby of Venus, collecting info about the hellish planet as it swung by around 7:39AM Eastern. There won’t be photos when telescopes are focused on the main mission, but the Solar Orbiter gathered magnetometer, particle, plasma and radio data that could provide insights into how Venus interacts with solar winds.

Scientists expect to take a few days before they can analyze the results and see if there are any discoveries. Just don’t expect major surprises — this isn’t a Venus-oriented ship, and the 4,700-mile distance limited what Solar Orbiter could study.