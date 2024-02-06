ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are launching a streaming service just for sports this fall

Three of the biggest sports TV companies in the US — ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery — will launch a streaming sports service in the fall of 2024, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. It will stream sporting events from networks that all three companies own, including games from the NFL, MLB, NHL, and the NBA. Importantly, subscribers will also be able to stream linear channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, and ESPN+, helpful for anyone thinking about canceling cable.



The name of the service and its pricing will be announced later this year, the companies said. It will be available as a standalone app that anyone in the US can subscribe to. But customers will also be able to bundle it with their existing Disney+, Hulu, and Max subscriptions for an undisclosed fee.



Each network will own one-third of the service, which will be run by an independent management team. Still the new service won’t be the one-stop shop that diehard sports fanatics might want it to be. Amazon, for instance, owns Thursday Night Football; Apple owns Major League Soccer; NBC owns Sunday Night Football; and Paramount owns some NFL rights.