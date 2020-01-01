Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

EU says websites can't hide content behind 'cookie walls'

You shouldn't be forced to accept cookies to see a site's content.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The EU flag is seen with logos of American technology companies. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Are you frustrated with websites trying to dodge around the EU’s cookie consent laws by forcing you accept cookies just to view anything? So is the EU. The European Data Protection Board has published (via TechCrunch) new guidelines saying that “cookie walls” violate EU data protection law. Consent has to be “freely given,” the board said, and an all-or-nothing choice isn’t really a choice at all.

The refreshed guidelines also bar sites from treating the mere act of scrolling or swiping as consent. Deliberate gestures count (such as drawing a figure eight), but only so long as it’s clear that performing them amounts to an agreement.

This theoretically eliminates some of the ambiguities that might confuse regulators in EU countries. It’s also a warning to sites that insist on collecting user data: either offer real consent or be prepared for legal action. Enforcement might be necessary to make sure some sites respect the rules, but it won’t be surprising if those that abuse cookie walls are more polite about it going forward.

In this article: EU, European Union, Europe, European Data Protection Board, EDPB, privacy, cookies, web, internet, regulation, politics, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

View
Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

View
The Last of Us Part II's latest trailer shows Ellie on a rampage

The Last of Us Part II's latest trailer shows Ellie on a rampage

View
Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds review: Extra bass, extra sacrifice

Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds review: Extra bass, extra sacrifice

View
TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle is ready for cord-cutters

TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle is ready for cord-cutters

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr