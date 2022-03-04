Eufy's RoboVac X8 is $200 off today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been waiting for an excuse to pick up a robot vacuum, you'll want to turn your attention to Amazon. The retailer has discounted one of the best mid-range models : the Eufy RoboVac X8 .

For today only, it's $200 off, so you can purchase one for $400 instead of $600. The X8 is missing some features you'll find on more expensive robot vacuums. Most notably, it doesn't come with a clean base. It also doesn't include the mop functionality found on Eufy's X8 Hybrid model. However, if you can do without those two features, the X8 represents excellent value, particularly at $400. It comes with four cleaning modes and four suction levels. Even running the vacuum at its lowest setting, we found it could still thoroughly suction up dust and dirt. We also found it was easy to set up, with a mobile app that offers a handful of valuable features, including a "tap and go" one that lets you pinpoint any spot in your home for cleaning.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, consider the RoboVac 30C . It's not as powerful as the X8 and it features a less advanced navigation system but at its current price of $170, down from $300, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better robot vacuum for the price.

