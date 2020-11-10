Eufy’s popular baby monitor drops to $79 at Newegg

The automatic version, which pans the room corner-to-corner, was on sale last week but has gone back to its regular price. The manual version doesn’t support remote pan and tilt but does have a much longer battery life, running for up to 30 hours. It also features the same 720p resolution monitor with night vision, temperature monitor, lullabies and two-way audio.

Up to four cameras can be connected, and the monitor will cycle through all four views. The system also has an alarm clock that will remind tired parents when the next feeding time or diaper change is due. The wireless FHSS transmission is encrypted for privacy and has a range of up to 1,000 feet. If the remote pan option isn’t as important to you, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this popular and easy to set up monitor.

