EV maker Karma wants to power electric cars with a methanol fuel cell

Karma is working on something different from its normal EVs — hydrogen cars that use methane as a base fuel, Autoblog has reported. Karma is teaming with Denmark’s Blue World Technologies on a methanol fuel cell that reforms methanol into hydrogen, which in turn powers a fuel cell — with all that happening onboard the vehicle.

The companies didn’t say much about how the technology would work or what emissions it would produce, but fuel cells that convert methanol to hydrogen are called reformed methanol fuel cells. The idea is to install one in Karma’s upcoming GSe-6 electric vehicle by the end of 2021 for testing in the US and Denmark. If that goes to plan, Karma might eventually produce methanol fuel-cell cars.