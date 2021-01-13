Evernote's Home feature is a dashboard full of handy widgets

As a basic or plus user, you’ll get access to three widgets. You’ll find one that will give you quick access to any notes you’ve added to recently. You’ll also see notes Evernote thinks you’ll want to return to, even if you haven’t visited them in a while. The two other basic widgets function as a scratchpad where you can quickly jot down stray thoughts and a place where Evernote will collect all your recently saved web clips, images, documents, audio files and emails.

Meanwhile, as a premium or business subscriber, you’ll find four additional widgets with more advanced functionality. In addition to a place for notes, you’ll find one dedicated to your notebooks. Like its counterpart, it will highlight your recent notebooks, as well as ones Evernote thinks you might want to revisit. You’ll also find a single pinned note. As Evernote points out, this is a handy way to keep an ongoing to-do list. Two more widgets give you easy access to your frequently used tags and shortcuts, making it easier to navigate the app.

Additionally, premium and business users can customize the dashboard by reordering and removing any of the included widgets, as well as resizing them as they see fit. They will also have the option to add a custom background, either one they uploaded themselves or chosen from one of the pre-loaded options.

Evernote plans to roll out the Home update to Mac, Windows and web users over the next few weeks. The feature will make its way to iOS and Android devices at a later date.