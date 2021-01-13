Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evernote

Evernote's Home feature is a dashboard full of handy widgets

Get quick access to all of the app's best functionality in one place.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evernote Home
Evernote

Back in September, Evernote started rolling it out its first major redesign in years. At the time, the company promised the refresh was just the start of an ongoing initiative to make its app, once a titan in the space, faster, more reliable and better than ever before. Today, Evernote detailed the first of several new features coming to its software this year. It’s called Home, and it’s essentially a dashboard made up of widgets that allow you to access some of Evernote’s most useful functionality from one place. 

 

As a basic or plus user, you’ll get access to three widgets. You’ll find one that will give you quick access to any notes you’ve added to recently. You’ll also see notes Evernote thinks you’ll want to return to, even if you haven’t visited them in a while. The two other basic widgets function as a scratchpad where you can quickly jot down stray thoughts and a place where Evernote will collect all your recently saved web clips, images, documents, audio files and emails. 

Meanwhile, as a premium or business subscriber, you’ll find four additional widgets with more advanced functionality. In addition to a place for notes, you’ll find one dedicated to your notebooks. Like its counterpart, it will highlight your recent notebooks, as well as ones Evernote thinks you might want to revisit. You’ll also find a single pinned note. As Evernote points out, this is a handy way to keep an ongoing to-do list. Two more widgets give you easy access to your frequently used tags and shortcuts, making it easier to navigate the app. 

Additionally, premium and business users can customize the dashboard by reordering and removing any of the included widgets, as well as resizing them as they see fit. They will also have the option to add a custom background, either one they uploaded themselves or chosen from one of the pre-loaded options.      

Evernote plans to roll out the Home update to Mac, Windows and web users over the next few weeks. The feature will make its way to iOS and Android devices at a later date.

In this article: evernote, mobile, personal computing, internet, iOS, Android, widgets, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

CD Projekt Red co-founder apologizes for the sorry state of 'Cyberpunk 2077'

CD Projekt Red co-founder apologizes for the sorry state of 'Cyberpunk 2077'

View
Intel CEO Bob Swan steps down after just two years on the job

Intel CEO Bob Swan steps down after just two years on the job

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr