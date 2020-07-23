Rare's 'Everwild' looks gorgeous, but we still don't know how it plays

It’s been a while since we got our first look at Everwild, Rare’s open-world adventure that we said looks like “a lost Miyazaki film.” Today, as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Studio event, we’re getting a lot more detail about the upcoming game. As with that first trailer, we’re getting a look at a positively gorgeous world with plenty of magic and wild animals. You’ll play as a character named Eternal, a character who can “sense magic and see how it flows through every living thing.” But it’s still unclear what the game will be like when you play it — sadly, we got a new trailer, but no gameplay footage. We may not know much about the game itself, but it’s undeniably beautiful and unique. There’s also no word on when it’ll arrive, but hopefully we’ll find out more before long.