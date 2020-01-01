Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Joe Buglewicz via Getty Images

Evo 2020 is canceled, but organizers are planning an online event

COVID-19 has pushed another event off the schedule.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 05: Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean takes on Goichi 'GO1' Kishada in the DragonBall FighterZ finals during EVO 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
&nbsp;Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean takes on Goichi 'GO1' Kishada in the DragonBall FighterZ finals during EVO 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz via Getty Images

The “world’s biggest fighting game tournament” has joined the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced in a tweet that the annual battle in Las Vegas is off for 2020, but “to keep the Evo spirit alive, we’re bringing the event online this summer.”

According to the post, all arena tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically, with a form going up next week for tournament registration. Fighting games are a little more complicated to do online than other esports with the tight timing that can be impacted due to connection issues, but we’ll see if the tournament’s game lineup stays the same or adjusts due to conditions.

In this article: Evo, Evo 2020, esports, fighting game, tournament, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Infinity Ward removes, then brings back bounties in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Infinity Ward removes, then brings back bounties in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

View
Virgin Galactic's spaceship flies from its new home base for the first time

Virgin Galactic's spaceship flies from its new home base for the first time

View
Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

View
The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Best Buy

View
Amazon's 'Upload' explores the digital afterlife in a world gone to hell

Amazon's 'Upload' explores the digital afterlife in a world gone to hell

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr