Capcom's 'Exoprimal' isn't 'Dino Crisis' and that's OK

Just when you thought video games were getting too serious comes Capcom with Exoprimal, an entirely new IP that will see you and your friends facing off endless waves of dinosaurs that fall from the sky.

In an absolutely bananas trailer the publisher showed off during Sony's State of Play presentation on Wednesday, we saw a game that looks like a mix of Anthem, Dino Crisis, Dynasty Warriors and Vanquish. Each player has their own exosuit that comes with a variety of different abilities. In other words, we can't wait to play it. Capcom said it plans to release Exoprimal in 2023 on PlayStation 4 and PS5.