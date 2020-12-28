FAA lays out its Remote ID 'license plate for drones' requirements

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared its latest set of drone regulations. When the new rules go into effect early next year, they’ll allow licensed drone operators to fly their UAVs at night, provided they complete additional training and outfit their vehicles with anti-collision lights. The new allowance is seen as a crucial step in allowing companies like Amazon and Alphabet’s Wing subsidiary to operate drone delivery services — even as some of them have seemingly scaled back their ambitions.
However, if you fly drones recreationally, today’s announcement includes an even more significant change. Starting in 2022, the FAA’s Remote ID requirement will necessitate every drone sold in the US that weighs more than 0.55 pounds (that includes popular models like the DJI Mavic Air 2) to come with a way to broadcasts its location and identification — as well as your location — to local authorities. One way to think of the technology is as a digital license plate for your drone.