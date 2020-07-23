Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

From the team behind 'Forza Horizon'
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
47m ago
Fable
Microsoft

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase had its ups and downs, but it ended with one hell of a tease: A minute-long clip of a fairy flitting around a lush kingdom and being eaten by a frog confirmed a new Fable game is coming to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs.

Sadly, that's all the new information Microsoft and developer Playground Games -- best known for their work on the Forza Horizon series -- had to offer today. That can’t feel great for the series’ long-time fans; they haven't gotten a proper mainline Fable game since Fable 3 dropped in 2010, though other developers have occasionally done what they could to sate players' appetites.

There was that Kinect-driven spin-off, Fable: The Journey, which launched in 2012 to mixed reviews, not to mention the oddball beat ‘em up Fable Heroes that same year. More recently, there was Fable Fortune, a card game devised and Kickstarted by Lionhead alums shortly after the studio was shuttered. If anything, though, repeated reuse of the IP made the prolonged lack of a proper Fable RPG even more obnoxious.

Even so, today’s news won’t come as a huge shock to series faithful: Eurogamer reporter that Microsoft was looking to add a splashy new game to the mix back in early 2018, and even pinned Playground as the developer in charge of the project. We’re all for long-held rumors becoming a reality, but now it’s time for details and they can’t come soon enough.

In this article: xbox series x, playground games, fable, xbox, microsoft, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
