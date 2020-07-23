A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase had its ups and downs, but it ended with one hell of a tease: A minute-long clip of a fairy flitting around a lush kingdom and being eaten by a frog confirmed a new Fable game is coming to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs.

Sadly, that's all the new information Microsoft and developer Playground Games -- best known for their work on the Forza Horizon series -- had to offer today. That can’t feel great for the series’ long-time fans; they haven't gotten a proper mainline Fable game since Fable 3 dropped in 2010, though other developers have occasionally done what they could to sate players' appetites.