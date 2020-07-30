The recent ad boycott hasn't slowed down Facebook

We just got our best look yet at how much the massive advertiser boycott has affected Facebook’s bottom line: not very much at all. Facebook reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020, and the results confirmed that the social network is more than able to weather the financial impact of more than a thousand advertisers temporarily abandoning its advertising platform.

The company reported more than $18.3 billion in ad revenue for the quarter, up more than 10 percent from last year. In a statement, the company further noted that revenue grew 10 percent during the first three weeks of July — the month that civil rights organizations encouraged advertisers to halt their spending with the social network — and suggested next quarter’s growth would be “roughly similar.” The “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign kicked off in response to Facebook’s hate speech policies, which civil rights groups said pose a threat to advertisers.