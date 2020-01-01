Facebook usage soars during coronavirus pandemic

At the same time, the company warned of “a significant reduction in the demand for advertising” in a statement that echoed similar remarks from Google a day earlier. Facebook had previously advised that ad revenue would take a hit, despite a surge in usage around the world.

"Our business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, like all companies, we are facing a period of unprecedented uncertainty in our business outlook,” the company wrote in a statement. “We expect our business performance will be impacted by issues beyond our control, including the duration and efficacy of shelter-in-place orders, the effectiveness of economic stimuli around the world, and the fluctuations of currencies relative to the U.S. dollar."

But even with the negative impact of COVID-19, Facebook’s revenue was still up 18 percent from the same quarter last year, with revenue growing to $17.7 billion.

During a call with investors, Mark Zuckerberg made clear Facebook has no intention of pulling back on the amount it’s investing in its platform despite a potential revenue slowdown. “Rather than slamming on the brakes now, as a lot of companies may, it’s important to keep on building and keep on investing,” he said.