Google saw huge jumps in search usage and app downloads in March

Google parent company Alphabet just announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, and not surprisingly the global COVID-19 pandemic had an effect. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai called it a “tale of two quarters” on the earnings call with investors and noted that ad performance took a major hit in March after two very strong months.
Pichai also noted some parts of its business that were booming amidst the pandemic. Specifically, search usage has been booming; he said that at its peak, coronavirus-related search activity was four times the peak of Super Bowl search activity. YouTube watch time is also up in a big way, but he didn’t give a specific number; that said, he called out livestreams specifically as a growth area.