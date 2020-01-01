Latest in Gear

Image credit: Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

Facebook's ad library is incorrectly showing political ads as 'active'

The ads aren't visible to anyone using the site.
Nathan Ingraham
43m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq market on Friday, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

In advance of the 2020 US presidential election, Facebook said it would temporarily ban political, electoral and “social issue” advertisement starting on November 4th, the day after the election. Well, today is the day after election day, and CNBC is reporting that some political ads are still showing as “active” on the platform’s ad library despite this planned restriction, which was announced nearly a month ago. However, Facebook has confirmed that the ads are not delivering impressions to users, which essentially means that they aren’t visible to anyone using the site.

As of this morning, CNBC had found dozens of active ads, but it appears the explanation is pretty straightforward. A Facebook spokesperson said that such ads were paused at midnight, but it could take up to 24 hours for the changes to be reflected in Facebook’s political ad library.

Rob Leathern, a product manager at Facebook, posted on Twitter noting that when an ad is paused, deleted or stopped, it can take that 24 hour period for the changes to show up. This is the case whether the advertiser itself stopped the campaign, or if Facebook made the change (as is the case here). From Leathern’s tweets, it sounds like the ads were paused at midnight as planned and that this is just a big database catching up. Since Facebook has confirmed that the ads are viewable by users of the site, this is more of a technical issue than the company not delivering on what it said it would do.

Update, 10:50AM ET: Added details from Facebook confirming that political ads aren’t delivering impressions to Facebook users.

In this article: online advertising, facebook, political ads, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

View
Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

View
Amazon is randomly shipping products in Mario-themed boxes

Amazon is randomly shipping products in Mario-themed boxes

View
Sony A7S III review: The best mirrorless camera for video, and almost everything else

Sony A7S III review: The best mirrorless camera for video, and almost everything else

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr