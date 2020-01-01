Facebook's ad library is incorrectly showing political ads as 'active'

In advance of the 2020 US presidential election, Facebook said it would temporarily ban political, electoral and “social issue” advertisement starting on November 4th, the day after the election. Well, today is the day after election day, and CNBC is reporting that some political ads are still showing as “active” on the platform’s ad library despite this planned restriction, which was announced nearly a month ago. However, Facebook has confirmed that the ads are not delivering impressions to users, which essentially means that they aren’t visible to anyone using the site.

As of this morning, CNBC had found dozens of active ads, but it appears the explanation is pretty straightforward. A Facebook spokesperson said that such ads were paused at midnight, but it could take up to 24 hours for the changes to be reflected in Facebook’s political ad library.