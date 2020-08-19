Facebook expands its ban on anti-vaccine ads

Facebook will no longer allow organizations to run ads that encourage people to avoid getting vaccines. “Today, we’re launching a new global policy that prohibits ads discouraging people from getting vaccinated,” Facebook writes in a statement. “We don’t want these ads on our platform.” Facebook notes that it will continue to allow ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines.”
Previously, Facebook’s policies barred ads that made false claims about vaccines, but didn’t take action on ads that discouraged or “expressed opposition” to vaccines. As BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year, many anti-vaccination groups took advantage of this loophole in order to run ads with false and misleading claims about the effectiveness of vaccines.