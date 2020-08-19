Facebook expands its ban on anti-vaccine ads

The new policy is part of a larger effort Facebook is undertaking in order to encourage more users to get flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic. The app will also start to surface flu shot reminders, and add information about the flu shot to its COVID-19 Information Center.

Facebook

Importantly, Facebook doesn’t appear to be taking any new steps to combat organic, non-paid misinformation about vaccines. Though the company says it has taken steps to make anti-vaccine content less visible in its apps, vaccine misinformation is still rampant, and is often boosted by Facebook’s own algorithms. It’s also often a gateway into other types of conspiracy theories, including COVID-19

Still, the new rules for ads will help close some of the loopholes that have enabled false and misleading claims about vaccines to spread.