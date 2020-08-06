Facebook sweep deletes some fake Trump supporters and COVID conspiracies

Facebook has removed several networks of accounts that were spreading misinformation in the US ahead of the 2020 presidential election. One of the troll farms, which was based in Romania, posed as a group of African Americans who said they supported President Donald Trump. They used names like "BlackPeopleVoteForTrump" to share their content.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook, told NBC the group's motives were unclear. However, the company didn't see "clear evidence of financial motivation." Gleicher went on to stress Facebook took action against the organization for using fake accounts to game the company's algorithms, not the specific content they were posting.