Facebook tests easier sharing for its Pinterest-like Collections feature

Facebook is trying to make Collections, a feature you’ve probably forgotten about, more useful. The Pinterest-like tool lets you save and organize content like posts, photos and videos. Until recently, you could share Collections with specific friends, but over the past few months, Facebook has been rolling out a feature that allows users in the US to share Collections publicly, with all friends or with “collaborators.”

Rather than manually enter each friend you’d like to share a Collection with, you can select “public” or “friends.” If you want to share the content with just select friends, you can choose “contributors only,” but they’ll be able to add to and edit the Collection. Collections can also be followed. Of course, you can still keep the content private.