Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook improves AI photo descriptions for the visually impaired

New technology helps Facebook offer more detailed labels.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook AI photo description for the visually impaired
Facebook

Facebook has long been using AI to describe photos for the visually impaired, but it’s stepping up its efforts in 2021. The social media giant has detailed a new version of automatic alternative text (AAT) that promises much more information.

Instead of relying on heavily supervised AI learning, Facebook is now using weak supervision based on “billions” of Instagram photos and hashtags. The method lets Facebook expand beyond just 100 concept descriptions to include over 1,200, such as different kinds of food and national monuments. It’s also more culturally inclusive — it can recognize weddings that don’t involve white wedding dresses, for example.

A new object detection system can also recognize where people are in the frame as well as the number of people in the scene. And while you’ll normally get a simple summary of a photo’s contents, you’ll have the choice of a detailed description that outlines the position, size and nature of objects.

This still offers an imperfect description — Facebook stressed that it still uses “may be” and errs on the side of excluding concepts it can’t solidly recognize. It’s a big leap for accessibility on the social network, though, and could ensure that more visually impaired people at least get the gist of photos in their feeds.

In this article: Facebook, AI, artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Social network, social networking, Social media, internet, accessibility, blind, blindness, visually impaired, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

View
The Morning After: LG might get out of the smartphone business

The Morning After: LG might get out of the smartphone business

View
Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

View
LG considers leaving the mobile business

LG considers leaving the mobile business

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr