Facebook takes down more fake accounts, warns of ‘perception hacking’

With just a week to go before the 2020 presidential election, Facebook has once again taken down networks of fake accounts that were targeting the US.

As with other recent disclosures, Facebook says the networks were identified in an early stage. One, which consisted of a single Facebook account and 22 Instagram accounts, originated in Mexico and Venezuela and posted in English and Spanish about US current events. Another, made up of 12 Facebook accounts, six pages and 11 Instagram accounts, was tied to Iran and “focused primarily on the US and Israel.”