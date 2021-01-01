Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook inexplicably logs out iPhone users

It's not just you -- Facebook seemingly logged out everyone's iPhone on Friday night.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago
Comments
700 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Facebook logo is seen on an iPhone in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on December 17, 2020. Facebook has disabled several features on it's Messenger app to comply with new data usage rules currently being put in place in the EU as aprt of the ePrivacy Directive. (Photo illustration by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook isn’t down, but it did start an odd trending topic on Twitter Friday night as confused iPhone owners tried to figure out why the social network logged them out. I haven’t found an explanation for why this happened, but it appears that everyone accessing the app via an iOS app has to log back in, and many people who use two-factor authentication are having trouble reconnecting.

Based on social media posts, many of the people with two-factor authentication enabled were eventually able to log back in, but the SMS codes were very slow to send, and some have had to upload pictures of their ID to regain access.

Facebook
Facebook

A Facebook spokesperson gave Engadget the following statement: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

In this article: iOS, logout, logged out, 2fa, Facebook, apple, iPhone, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
700 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook inexplicably logs out iPhone users

Facebook inexplicably logs out iPhone users

View
Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

View
NBC is shutting down its sports cable channel as the bundle contracts

NBC is shutting down its sports cable channel as the bundle contracts

View
The first big 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch has arrived

The first big 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch has arrived

View
Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr