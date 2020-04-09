Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Facebook sues cloaking software maker for deceptive COVID-19 ads

'LeadCloak' allegedly sold software used to evade ad review systems.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
24m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2020/04/05: In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Facebook is suing Basant Gajjar (aka LeadCloak) for allegedly selling software that helped bad actors circumvent Facebook’s automated ad review systems and push deceptive ads around COVID-19 and other scams. As the name suggests, LeadCloak’s software allegedly provided cloaking services, a malicious technique Facebook has been fighting for years. According to Facebook’s announcement, LeadCloack’s software also targeted companies like Google, Oath, WordPress and Shopify.

Cloaking works by showing a company’s ad review system an innocuous product or website and showing users something completely different. According to Facebook, LeadCloak’s software was used to conceal websites with scams related to the coronavirus pandemic, cryptocurrency, pharmaceuticals, diet pills and fake news. Those shady ads showed up on both Facebook and Instagram.

With the lawsuit filed today in a federal court in California, Facebook hopes to also uncover who LeadCloak’s customers are, so that it can take additional enforcement actions against them. While Facebook is just suing one person at the moment, it seems like the company is trying to make an example of ad spoofers. In December, it sued the Hong Kong company ILikeAd, which tricked users into clicking bogus links so it could hijack their accounts. ILikeAd used cloaking, as well as “celeb baiting.”

Still, lawsuits against cloaking scams are pretty rare, as they are often "sophisticated and well organized.” Sadly, this probably isn’t the last COVID-19 ad scam we’ll see.

In this article: facebook, ad, cloaking, lawsuit, basant gajjar, leadcloak, scam, covid-19, coronavirus, malicious, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
The best games for PC

The best games for PC

View
'Minecraft Dungeons' is the reason 'Minecraft' has evil villagers

'Minecraft Dungeons' is the reason 'Minecraft' has evil villagers

View
'Valorant' is just the start of a massive year for Riot Games

'Valorant' is just the start of a massive year for Riot Games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr