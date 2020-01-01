Facebook attempts to stop the spread of controversial 'boogaloo' groups

Facebook will make it harder for users to find groups associated with the term “boogaloo,” according to Reuters. The social network will no longer recommend those groups to users who are already members of similar ones, a spokesperson told the news organization. Facebook’s decision may have been influenced by a recent incident wherein three men were charged with plotting violence at anti-racism protests in Las Vegas. Two of those men participated in boogaloo—themed groups on the platform.

The boogaloo movement is known for advocating for violent uprising against the government and law enforcement. While there are members who are also white nationalists, others just share the group’s anti—government and pro-gun views. According to a previous BuzzFeed News report, the term started becoming popular by the end of 2019 when pro-gun advocates pushed back against proposed gun control laws in response to mass shootings.