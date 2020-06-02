Facebook's Manage Activity tool helps clean up your social media history

Let’s face it: many of us have posted stupid, embarrassing or plain bad things online over the years. Until now, getting rid of those on Facebook has meant either trawling back through up to 16 years worth of posts on your profile or your Activity Log, and deleting them one by one. The company is adding a tool that should make it a lot easier for you to clean up your timeline.

With the Manage Activity feature, you can erase old posts, photos and videos in bulk. You'll be able to filter everything by the type of content or date, which might come in handy if you want to get rid of some sketchy high school or college snaps. You can filter your posts by people tagged in them as well, which could make hunting down and excising photos of an old flame a cinch. If you change your mind about something you delete, you’ll have 30 days to restore it before Facebook scrubs it for good.