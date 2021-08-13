Facebook Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls

Facebook is rolling out a host of features for Messenger users who switch on end-to-end encryption (E2EE). You can now call Messenger contacts using voice or video with E2EE enabled , just like in WhatsApp .

No one other than the person you're speaking with can see or listen to your E2EE chats or calls , so you can add an extra layer of protection to your voice and video conversations on Messenger. However, Facebook says you can still report messages if needed.

There are updates for disappearing messages as well. You'll see an option for them when you tap your profile photo in a chat, as well as in the message compose field (tap the timer icon there). You can now activate disappearing messages for everyone in a chat, not just yourself. On top of that, you'll have more control between how long messages are viewed and when they vanish — between five seconds and 24 hours.

Facebook has some other E2EE features in the works. It's planning to start public tests of E2EE group chats and calls in Messenger in the coming weeks. The company will also begin a limited test E2EE for Instagram direct messages. You'll need to have an existing chat with someone or to follow each other before you can enable E2EE on a DM exchange.