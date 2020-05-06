Facebook's oversight board includes journalists, lawyers and activists

Facebook has shared the names of the first 20 members of its content oversight board. Initially announced in 2018, the organization will oversee moderation disputes across the company's various social media platforms.
Today the first Members of the Oversight Board were announced. Learn more on our blog about how our Members will bring independent judgment to the most challenging content issues facing the Facebook and Instagram communities. https://t.co/E7Nuk69NqA— Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 6, 2020
To build out the body, Facebook first selected four co-chairs, who then helped the company find 16 additional members. Some of the more notable selections include Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian; Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the former prime minister of Denmark; and John Samples, the vice-president of the libertarian Cato Institute. There are also Nobel Prize laureates and activists among the body’s membership.