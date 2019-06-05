Facebook will start accepting political ads again on March 4th

Facebook will lift its ban on political ads, including those that touch on social issues, on March 4th, the company announced on Wednesday . The social media giant put the policy in place after polls for the 2020 presidential election closed on the night of November 3rd. At the time, Facebook said it put the ban in place to prevent misinformation and “confusion.” When former President Donald Trump refused to concede the election and the January 6th Capitol riot occurred, the company extended the prohibition — though it offered temporary wriggle room for the Georgia runoff.

Now, almost exactly five months after it was put in place, that ban is ending, with Facebook planning to start accepting new ads tomorrow morning . Google, which lifted its ban on political ads last month , followed a similar trajectory. For its part, Facebook appears open to the idea of revisiting its policies on the subject, noting it will take time over the next few months to examine how they work and decide if further changes are warranted.