Facebook slams executive order: ‘It will restrict more speech online’

Facebook has responded to Trump’s executive order that aims to place new restrictions on social media companies. In a statement, the social network said that attempts to limit Section 230 — a more than 20-year-old statute widely regarded as the internet’s most important law — would only lead to more censorship.
“Facebook is a platform for diverse views. We believe in protecting freedom of expression on our services, while protecting our community from harmful content including content designed to stop voters from exercising their right to vote. Those rules apply to everybody. Repealing or limiting section 230 will have the opposite effect. It will restrict more speech online, not less. By exposing companies to potential liability for everything that billions of people around the world say, this would penalize companies that choose to allow controversial speech and encourage platforms to censor anything that might offend anyone.”