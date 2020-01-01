Latest in Gear

Image credit: JASON CONNOLLY via Getty Images

Facebook removes posts promoting anti-quarantine protests

It’s consulting with governors about whether those events break social distancing orders.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago
A demonstrator wearing a respirator mask gathers with others to protest coronavirus stay-at-home orders during a "ReOpen Colorado" rally in Denver, Colorado, on April 19, 2020. - Hundreds protested on April 18 in cities across America against coronavirus-related lockdowns -- with encouragement from President Donald Trump -- as resentment grows against the crippling economic cost of confinement. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
JASON CONNOLLY via Getty Images

Facebook has been consulting with governors about anti-quarantine protests that could break states' social distancing rules. The platform has already removed posts promoting anti-quarantine protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan tweeted today. Facebook is reportedly working with New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania to determine if anti-quarantine protests break those states’ social distancing rules too.

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” a company spokesperson told The Verge. “But organizers can’t advocate meetings that break health guidance, and they can’t discourage taking precautions against spreading the novel coronavirus.”

Facebook says it will take down posts created through its Events tool if they encourage violating social distancing orders, but it may leave other Facebook posts, including groups about the protests, CNN reports.

Facebook announced plans to fight coronavirus misinformation in January, and it said it would remove claims “designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions.” Posts that encourage people to break social distancing guidelines violate Facebook’s policies. That’s nothing new. But it appears that, after several states saw large public gatherings to protest social distancing orders this weekend, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to remove those posts. 

Engadget has reached out to Facebook for comment.

