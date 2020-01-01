Facebook removes posts promoting anti-quarantine protests

Facebook has been consulting with governors about anti-quarantine protests that could break states' social distancing rules. The platform has already removed posts promoting anti-quarantine protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan tweeted today. Facebook is reportedly working with New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania to determine if anti-quarantine protests break those states’ social distancing rules too.
Facebook says it has removed promotion of anti-quarantine events in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consultation with state governments— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 20, 2020
“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” a company spokesperson told The Verge. “But organizers can’t advocate meetings that break health guidance, and they can’t discourage taking precautions against spreading the novel coronavirus.”