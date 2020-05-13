Facebook removes ‘Stop the Steal’ group after ‘worrying calls for violence’

Facebook has taken down a viral group with hundreds of thousands of members after “worrying calls for violence” and efforts to organize offline events in states where votes are still being counted. The group, called “Stop the Steal,” was just over 24 hours old and had already gained more than 300,000 members and was growing quickly, according to Vice News.

Group members used the platform to share conspiracy theories, like a debunked claim that using Sharpies invalidated ballots to favor Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Others encouraged an armed response to election results, while group admins reportedly organized offline events in states where votes are still being counted. It was these actions that apparently prompted a response from Facebook.