Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook removes ‘Stop the Steal’ group after ‘worrying calls for violence’

Hundreds of thousands of people joined in just one day.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
414 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANKARA, TURKEY - MAY 13: In this illustration photo, Facebook logo is displayed on a smart phone screen as Facebook login page is displayed on a screen behind, in Ankara, Turkey on May 13, 2020. Rasit Aydogan / Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook has taken down a viral group with hundreds of thousands of members after “worrying calls for violence” and efforts to organize offline events in states where votes are still being counted. The group, called “Stop the Steal,” was just over 24 hours old and had already gained more than 300,000 members and was growing quickly, according to Vice News

Group members used the platform to share conspiracy theories, like a debunked claim that using Sharpies invalidated ballots to favor Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Others encouraged an armed response to election results, while group admins reportedly organized offline events in states where votes are still being counted. It was these actions that apparently prompted a response from Facebook.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the group was removed due to “worrying calls for violence,” from some of its members. "In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events. The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group."

The group is yet another example of the enormous pressure on social media companies to quickly address the wave of conspiracy theories and misinformation following the election. Facebook groups advocating violence has been an issue for the company in the past. The social network failed to take action on militia group advocating an armed response to protests in Wisconsin earlier this year, despite numerous user reports. Mark Zuckerberg later called it an “operational mistake.”

In this article: Facebook, Social media, 2020 Elections, 2020 election, Facebook Groups, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
414 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

View
Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

View
Xbox Series X review: A 4K beast in need of games

Xbox Series X review: A 4K beast in need of games

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr