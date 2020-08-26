Latest in Gear

Image credit: Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

Facebook takes down militia group that organized armed response to protests

The takedowns come after two protestors were shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
187 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq market on Friday, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

Facebook has removed the page for a Kenosha, Wisconsin militia group after it organized a “call to arms” event as a response to protestors demonstrating against the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.

According to screenshots shared by The Verge, a militia group called “Kenosha Guard” hosted a Facebook event called “Armed Citizens to Protect our Lives and Property,” while the group’s page invited “patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from the evil thugs.” 

Facebook’s takedowns come after two protestors were shot and killed Tuesday night by “a young White man carrying a rifle,” according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear if the shooter was part of the “Kenosha Guard” group. A 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, CNN reports.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company is investigating the incident. The social network announced last week that it would remove accounts and groups that discuss violence, including “militia organizations” as an expansion of its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.” The crackdown resulted in the removal of hundreds of groups, pages and ads linked to militia groups and “those encouraging riots,” Facebook said at the time.

The latest removals aren’t the first time the company has cracked down on extremist groups linked to violence after a deadly shooting. The company banned “boogaloo” groups in June, after one supporter was charged with murdering a California security guard and sheriff’s deputy.

In this article: protests, Social media, Facebook, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
187 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's Pixel 5 may be boring, and that's not a bad thing

Google's Pixel 5 may be boring, and that's not a bad thing

View
Facebook warns developers iOS 14 could sink app ad revenue

Facebook warns developers iOS 14 could sink app ad revenue

View
Watch us unbox Microsoft's Surface Duo live at 12PM ET

Watch us unbox Microsoft's Surface Duo live at 12PM ET

View
NVIDIA teases its next-generation RTX 3000 GPUs

NVIDIA teases its next-generation RTX 3000 GPUs

View
'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' lands on November 13th

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' lands on November 13th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr