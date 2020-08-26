Facebook takes down militia group that organized armed response to protests

Facebook’s takedowns come after two protestors were shot and killed Tuesday night by “a young White man carrying a rifle,” according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear if the shooter was part of the “Kenosha Guard” group. A 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, CNN reports.

The page was removed while I was writing the piece, but here are a few of the recent posts, for posterity. pic.twitter.com/qH8snPiVK0 — Russell Brandom (@russellbrandom) August 26, 2020

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company is investigating the incident. The social network announced last week that it would remove accounts and groups that discuss violence, including “militia organizations” as an expansion of its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.” The crackdown resulted in the removal of hundreds of groups, pages and ads linked to militia groups and “those encouraging riots,” Facebook said at the time.

The latest removals aren’t the first time the company has cracked down on extremist groups linked to violence after a deadly shooting. The company banned “boogaloo” groups in June, after one supporter was charged with murdering a California security guard and sheriff’s deputy.