Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: picture alliance via Getty Images

A Facebook SDK issue caused Spotify and other popular iOS apps to crash

Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, TikTok and more are all struggling.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
178 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

21 June 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: The Spotify app is displayed on the screen of an iPhone. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance via Getty Images

If you woke up this morning ready to listen to your Release Radar mix on Spotify, well, we have some bad news — at least for iPhone users. The Spotify app for iOS has been completely down for much of the morning. Spotify acknowledged the issue on its support Twitter page, and the reliable Down Detector site also shows major issues. While the app was crashing hard on both an test iPhone and iPad, the desktop and Android apps seem unaffected.

It’s not just Spotify, either — TikTok, Tinder, Pinterest and a number of other apps are also having issues this morning. What’s the common link between these all these apps? Some some are speculating it’s a problem with Facebook’s iOS SDK. Since Spotify, TikTok, PInterest and Tinder all offer Facebook logins, any problems with that SDK could cause trouble with the apps in question. That’s true even if you don’t use Facebook to log in. Indeed, the very same issue caused Spotify and a host of other apps to go offline just about two months ago. Hopefully they’ll be back up and running soon — that new Katy Perry single isn’t going to listen to itself.

In this article: ios, streaming, tiktok, facebook login, facebook, spotify, facebook sdk, pinterest, tinder, iphone, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
178 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

View
Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

View
'Flight Simulator 2020' closed beta starts on July 30th

'Flight Simulator 2020' closed beta starts on July 30th

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr