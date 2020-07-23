Facebook could slow down sharing

Facebook could soon slow down users’ ability to share posts in an effort to curb the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the election, The New York Times reports. The changes “could be rolled out as soon as Thursday,” and would add “friction” to the social network’s sharing features.
It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly Facebook would change about its sharing features, but it could “an additional click or two,” according to The New York Times. Twitter has also introduced updates to slow the spread of viral tweets and combat election misinformation. Until now, Facebook has relied on its voting information center and labels within its app, but these notices are easily-dismissed and don’t prevent users’ from sharing inflammatory posts.