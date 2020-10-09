Twitter will limit retweets to combat election misinformation

That said, politicians who tweet out misleading information will see additional restrictions applied to their messages. If a US-based politician, candidate, campaign or account with more than 100,000 followers shares misinformation in a tweet, users will only have the chance to look at that message after seeing a warning from the company. Moreover, their only way of further engaging with the tweet will be to quote tweet it; they won’t be able to reply to the message, nor retweet or like it. Additionally, Twitter’s algorithm won’t surface the tweet in users’ timelines. “We expect this will further reduce the visibility of misleading information, and will encourage people to reconsider if they want to amplify these tweets,” the company said.

Starting today, the company is also introducing a change to how retweeting works on the platform. The next time you try to retweet a message, the app will prompt you to add context to a message through the quote tweet functionality. The goal of this change is to get people to consider why they’re about to share something. Twitter hopes that its users add their thoughts to a conversation as well. Twitter plans to roll out this change to all of its users worldwide on October 20th and will keep it in place until at least the end of election week in the US.

The company says it will also stop “liked by” and “followed by” recommendations from people you don’t follow from appearing in your timeline. “This will likely slow down how quickly Tweets from accounts and topics you don’t follow can reach you, which we believe is a worthwhile sacrifice to encourage more thoughtful and explicit amplification,” the company said of the change.

The final change US users can expect is a tweak to how the “For You” tab will work. For the time being, Twitter only surface content that includes additional context. As a result, an article or description will always accompany a term, summarizing why it’s trending.