Twitter will limit retweets to combat election misinformation

With less than a month before the US presidential election on November 3rd, Twitter is introducing some temporary but fundamental changes to how its platform works. In line with recent changes the company made to its civic integrity policy, Twitter says it will label tweets that falsely claim victory for any candidate. Those labels will direct people to Twitter’s official US election page. “To determine the results of an election in the US, we require either an announcement from state election officials, or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent election calls,” the company said. Twitter will also remove any tweets that incite people to violence or otherwise encourage them to interfere with the election.
Another measure will see the company do more to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform. Starting next week, when someone tries to retweet a message that the company has labeled as misleading, they’ll see a prompt (pictured above) pointing them to more credible information. Ultimately, users will still have the ability to share these tweets, however.