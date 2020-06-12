Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Facebook experiments with adding Face ID to Messenger inbox

Other unlocking methods will work as well.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
23m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2019/05/14: In this photo illustration the Facebook Messenger logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Facebook is testing a new feature for Messenger that allows users to better protect their messages from prying eyes. When enabled, users will need to authenticate their identity using Face ID, Touch ID, or their passcode before they can view their inbox, even if their phone is already unlocked. (The feature relies on your device’s security settings, so however you unlock your phone normally is how you’ll unlock the Messenger app.)

The company is currently testing the new security feature among a small percentage of Messenger’s iOS users, though it could eventually be available more widely, including on Android. “We want to give people more choices and controls to protect their private messages, and recently, we began testing a feature that lets you unlock the Messenger app using your device’s settings,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “It’s an added layer of privacy to prevent someone else from accessing your messages.”

The feature is similar to security settings of many other popular chat apps, including encrypted messaging app Signal, which has seen a surge in downloads in recent weeks. Facebook has been beefing up the security features of Messenger for some time. The company has an encrypted messaging feature, Secret Conversations, and has said it would like to one day make end-to-end encryption a default setting of the app. Those plans, however, are likely still years away.

In this article: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Social media, security, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

View
'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

View
Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

View
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr