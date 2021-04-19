Facebook now lets you transfer posts to Google Docs and Wordpress

The company's data portability policy isn't totally altruistic.
Jon Fingas
04.19.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
April 19th, 2021
A Facebook employee walks by a sign displaying the "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's data transfer tool now helps you share your posts, not just the media attached to them. The social network has expanded the tool to let you export notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and Wordpress. If you have a thoughtful essay you shared on Facebook, you can put it on another website (or just save it for posterity) with relatively little trouble.

As before, Facebook will ask you to re-enter your password and encrypt the content during the data process to keep it secure. You can find the utility in your settings through "Your Facebook Information."

The company isn't shy about some of the motivations behind the expanded transfer tech: this is meant to "help advance conversations" with governments, developers and others about the concept of data portability. Facebook wants clarity, and hopes to get ahead of legislation and regulations that might require data access. The convenience of exporting your info is important, but it's definitely not Facebook's only concern.

