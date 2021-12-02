Facebook's next attempt at hardware may be a smartwatch

Facebook's past forays into hardware have had mixed results, ranging from well-regarded Oculus VR headsets to an ill-fated phone tie-up with HTC. Now The Information cites anonymous sources saying the company will try again with a smartwatch that includes a built-in cellular connection. The report claims an initial version could arrive next year powered by an open-source version of Android, with a follow-up in 2023, all in service of trying to control the next computing platform after smartphones.

Of course, it's unclear whether that effort will work -- seen anyone using a Portal lately? -- especially considering the privacy issues around Facebook and looming investigations by regulators.