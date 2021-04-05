Facebook's Portal Mini falls to an all-time low at Target

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the pandemic still not quite over yet, video chat is still a key way to work from home or visit family and friends remotely. Facebook's Portal is an easy way to do that, and you can now pick up the 8-inch Portal Mini for just $65 at Target as part of its Mother's Day sales. That's 50 percent off the list price, matching the best deal we've seen yet.

Buy Portal Mini at Target - $65

With an 8-inch display, Facebook's Portal Mini is above all a video chat device, working with Facebook's own Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as videoconferencing apps like Zoom, GoToMeeting and WebEx. The smart camera can automatically pan and zoom to keep everyone in frame if you're talking with family members. It also works with Amazon's Alexa as well as Facebook's own voice assistant, letting you stream music or display Instagram and Facebook Photos. The main drawback is concerns around Facebook privacy, though the company notes you can block the camera and microphone with a single switch.

If you need more features or screen size, Amazon is offering other Portal devices with discounts ranging from 18 to 28 percent. The standard Portal ($129) offers a larger 10-inch display that might be better for bigger groups, and the Portal+ ($229) ups the ante with a 15.6-inch HD display. Finally, the Portal TV ($119) connects to the biggest screen in your house, the TV, letting you see everyone in the family or a large group of co-workers.

Buy Portal at Amazon - $129 Buy Portal+ at Amazon - $229 Buy Portal TV at Amazon - $119

