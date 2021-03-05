Spotify and FanDuel will let you take on Bill Simmons in fantasy sports

The Ringer now has an exclusive sports betting partner.
May 3rd, 2021
The Ringer
Spotify

If you needed evidence of just how big online sports betting has become in recent months, here it is. FanDuel has signed a deal with Spotify to make itself the exclusive sports betting partner of The Ringer. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed by the companies, but the year-long partnership will run through February 2022.

The company says listeners will hear and see advertising from it on the podcast, as well as its associated website, social media accounts, newsletter and video output. It also plans to host listener fantasy leagues where fans will get to compete against Bill Simmons, Joe House and other show hosts. While FanDuel has advertised on The Ringer before, it says this latest agreement with Spotify is worth more than three times its previous investment. Prior to its acquisition by Spotify last year, the network made $15 million on podcasts in 2018.

Sports betting companies have increasingly turned to podcasts to find new customers. It was only last week DraftKings spent a reported $50 million to sign a distribution deal with Meadowlark Media, the production company former ESPN host Dan Le Batard co-founded after leaving the broadcaster at the start of the year. As part of the deal, DraftKings will distribute The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on podcast platforms, radio and TV.

