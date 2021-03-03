Fast-paced platformer 'Neon White' is coming to Xbox

During the Xbox Games Extended Showcase, it emerged that several more indie titles are bound for Game Pass. One of them is Neon White, which was one of Engadget's favorite games of 2022. It debuted on PC and Nintendo Switch last June before landing on PlayStation in December. There's no Xbox release date as yet, but as soon as Neon White lands on Microsoft's consoles, Game Pass subscribers can try it at no extra cost.

Neon White is a fast-paced platformer that could help you to live out whatever dreams you have of being a speedrunner. You'll need to take out every demon on a level before you can reach the exit. Chances are you'll want to do that as quickly as possible to achieve the best time possible and beat your friends on the leaderboard. Oh, there are dating sim elements too. It's a strange, stylish game, but what else would you really expect from publisher Annapurna Interactive?

Microsoft revealed during its second showcase of the week that nine more indies are coming to Game Pass on their respective launch days through the ID@Xbox program. Little Kitty Big City, an adorable narrative puzzle game in which you'll help a lost cat get home, is coming to Xbox, Switch and PC early next year (a demo will be available during Steam Next Fest later this month). Another Crab’s Treasure, a charming Soulslike, is also coming to those three platforms early next year.

Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game, while The Wandering Village is a city-building sim that plays out on the back of an enormous, roaming creature. The other indies that Microsoft said are bound for Game Pass are the turn-based RPG Sea of Stars, social simulation adventure Mineko’s Night Market, handmade narrative title Harold Halibut, hospital management game Galacticare and narrative adventure The Bookwalker.