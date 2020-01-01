FBI reportedly uses a travel company's data for worldwide surveillance

The FBI doesn’t necessarily have to rely on spy databases or phone records to collect vast amounts of information about suspects — it might just have to ask a travel company for help. Forbes understands the FBI is using info from Sabre, the world’s largest travel data holder, to conduct surveillance around the world. Officials have reportedly asked the company to “actively spy” on targets, even while they’re in the midst of travelling.
In December 2019, the FBI asked Sabre for “real time” weekly surveillance of an Indian fugitive, Deepanshu Kher, for the space of six months. The firm was required to provide “travel orders, transactions or reservations” for Kher, who was caught in January and placed under house arrest.