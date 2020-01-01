FCC proposal would help fight one-ring call scams

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to better protect consumers in the US from one-ring scam calls, which ring a phone just once and then charge large fees per minute when consumers call back. Today, the FCC shared a “notice of proposed rulemaking,” which requests comments on proposed solutions, like allowing voice service providers to block calls that are “highly likely” associated with one-ring scams.
The proposed rules could fulfill one part of the recently passed TRACED Act, which toughens punishments for illegal robocalls and accelerates efforts to block spam calls. Other solutions might include working with federal, state and foreign law enforcement and government agencies to combat one-ring scams, improving consumer education, working with call-blocking services and deciding what obligations international gateway providers should meet.