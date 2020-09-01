FDA approves first automated insulin system for kids

Testing blood sugar frequently and administering insulin as needed throughout the day isn’t easy, especially if the individual with diabetes is a young child who can’t do it on their own yet. Now, there’s an FDA-sanctioned device that could make things easier for parents and caregivers: The agency has approved Medtronic’s MiniMed 770G System for use in children aged 2 to 6 with type 1 diabetes. It’s the first of its kind that can be legally marketed towards kids in that age range.

The 770G is a follow—up to MiniMed 670G, the first automated insulin system the FDA gave its blessing to back in 2016. It comes with several improvements over its predecessor and is Bluetooth—enabled. While 670G can only be used for individuals 7 and up, 770G can be used for younger kids after it was tested on 46 children with type 1 diabetes over a period of three months. The children wore the device inside and outside their homes, and the study found the system safe for use.