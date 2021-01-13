Fender packs Mustang tones inside its new personal guitar amplifier

Fender is launching the Mustang Micro, a new personal guitar amplifier that uses tones sourced from Mustang’s range of GTX amps. Like so many personal amps, the box is designed to plug into your guitar, from which you can tee off with wired or Bluetooth headphones. The unit includes 12 amp modes and 13 effects, and the company says it’s a “wide range of clean and dirty tones.”

The Mustang Micro will last for four hours on a single charge, and you can both re-juice and update the firmware over the USB-C port. In addition, the hardware will let you sync your Bluetooth in time with an audio or video stream so you can learn to play along in time with the song you’re trying to learn. Plus, you’ll get all of this in a package small enough to carry around to wherever you like to rock out. The Mustang Micro will be available in April, and will cost $100.