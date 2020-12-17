A successful experiment gets us one step closer to a quantum internet

The quantum internet is one step closer to becoming reality. This week, a joint team of researchers made up of scientists from Caltech, the Department of Energy’s Fermilab, AT&T, Harvard University, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the University of Calgary announced that they successfully teleported qubits of photons across approximately 27 miles of fiber-optic cable.
While other scientists have worked on similar projects, this group is the first to beam quantum information across such a great distance. What’s more, they did so across two separate networks and with a fidelity greater than 90 percent. One of the researchers on the team told Motherboard they built the networks using “off-the-shelf” components, and that their tech is compatible with existing telecommunications equipment.