More than ten years after its troubled launch, Final Fantasy XIV is coming to yet another PlayStation console. During a reveal event Friday night, Square-Enix announced an open beta for PS5 will start April 13th. On the new system, the MMORPG will run in 4K resolution, and promises vastly improved performance. The company also announced a new expansion pack for the game, Endwalker, which is set for release this fall.

