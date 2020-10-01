Figo's connected sous vide promises to chill, seal and cook your meals

A company called Eat Figo has started crowdfunding for the Figo, an all-in-one connected sous vide that promises to vacuum-seal, refrigerate and cook your food. The idea is that you can prepare and season your meals, vacuum seal them and drop them into the device in the device ahead of time. You set the cooking level and start time with your smartphone, and when you get home from work, your meal is ready to go.
This might sound a lot like the Mellow, a crowdfunded sous vide device that failed in part because it didn’t cool food quickly enough before it was ready to cook. However, unlike the water-cooled Mellow, the Figo uses dry cold storage and supposedly chills food to 37 degrees F in less than two hours — in accordance with FDA guidelines.