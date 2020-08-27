Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix

'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles' remaster gets new release date of August 27th

After a few delays, a release date is in sight.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
A screenshot from Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remastered version.
Square Enix

After several delays, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition is now slated to be released August 27th, 2020, publisher Square Enix announced. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

The game is an updated version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, an action RPG that was first released in 2003 on Nintendo’s GameCube. The newest edition features new voiceovers, HD graphics and newly added content like bosses and dungeons. A new “mimic” feature allows players to take on the form of other characters. The multiplayer function has also been enhanced, as online multiplayer is available for the first time in addition to  crossplay across all platforms

When Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition was first announced in 2018, Square Enix said it would be released in late 2019. The company then delayed its release to January 23rd, 2020. In December 2019, the release date was again changed to summer 2020.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles isn’t the first game in the Final Fantasy franchise to be delayed. Final Fantasy XV was announced in 2006 and ultimately released in 2016. The Final Fantasy VII remake was also delayed before finally being released in March 2020 after five years of production.

In this article: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Square Enix, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
