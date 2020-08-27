'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles' remaster gets new release date of August 27th

After several delays, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition is now slated to be released August 27th, 2020, publisher Square Enix announced. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

The game is an updated version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, an action RPG that was first released in 2003 on Nintendo’s GameCube. The newest edition features new voiceovers, HD graphics and newly added content like bosses and dungeons. A new “mimic” feature allows players to take on the form of other characters. The multiplayer function has also been enhanced, as online multiplayer is available for the first time in addition to crossplay across all platforms