Square Enix will ship 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' early to some countries

Disruption caused by the coronavirus will leave some players open to spoilers.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
31m ago
Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of Square Enix's most-anticipated releases ever, and after already pushing the game's launch date back a month, it's run into another hiccup: disruption caused by the global coronavirus outbreak means that some players may end up getting the game before others.

In a tweet, the game's producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura explain that, "These unique circumstances have made it very difficult to align timing of our global shipping. Our highest priority is that all of you, including those that live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia."

As such, the pair are unable to guarantee delivery dates for each country and their retailers, although the game will ship this week for other western regions -- including North America -- and they're "optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day."

This, of course, opens up the possibility of major spoilers for those that get the game slightly later, so Kitase and Nomura have implored players to be mindful of this. "All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that." You'd hope that in these strange times people will do the right thing and keep quiet, but that can't be guaranteed, so you might be better off avoiding games forums until you get your copy.

In this article: av, coronavirus, COVID-19, entertainment, Final Fantasy Vii Remake, gaming, launch, shipping, Square Enix
